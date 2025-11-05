La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greece en Deutsche Telekom varía de €35.6K por year para Software Engineer a €26.2K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Greece totaliza €29.2K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualización: 11/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
