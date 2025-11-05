La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Germany en Deutsche Telekom varía de €41.1K por year para Junior Software Engineer a €131K por year para Principal Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Germany totaliza €66.5K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualización: 11/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Junior Software Engineer
€41.1K
€41.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer
€63.7K
€63.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€85.3K
€85.3K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
