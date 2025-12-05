Directorio de Empresas
Descript
Descript Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Descript totaliza $224K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Descript. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Descript
Software Engineer
hidden
Total por año
$224K
Nivel
IC4
Base
$218K
Stock (/yr)
$6.5K
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
0-1 Años
Años de exp
11+ Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Descript?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Descript in United States está en una compensación total anual de $279,667. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Descript para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $219,584.

