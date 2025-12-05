Directorio de Empresas
El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Ingeniería de Software in Australia en Deputy totaliza A$215K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Deputy. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total por año
$141K
Nivel
-
Base
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp
12 Años
Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en Deputy in Australia está en una compensación total anual de A$296,042. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Deputy para el puesto de Gerente de Ingeniería de Software in Australia es A$200,924.

