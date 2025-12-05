Directorio de Empresas
Dentsu
  • Salarios
  • Analista de Negocio

  • Todos los Salarios de Analista de Negocio

Dentsu Analista de Negocio Salarios

La compensación de Analista de Negocio in United States en Dentsu totaliza $67.5K por year para L1. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $85K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dentsu. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
$67.5K
$67.5K
$0
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Dentsu?

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Analista de Negocio en Dentsu in United States está en una compensación total anual de $130,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Dentsu para el puesto de Analista de Negocio in United States es $85,000.

