La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Dell Technologies varía de $114K por year para L5 a $360K por year para L11. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $155K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dell Technologies. Última actualización: 12/6/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer I
$114K
$110K
$990
$3.2K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$129K
$2.3K
$4K
Senior Engineer
$161K
$152K
$3.7K
$5.9K
Principal Engineer
$193K
$178K
$3.7K
$10.4K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En Dell Technologies, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
