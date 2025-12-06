La compensación de Diseñador de Producto in United States en Dell Technologies varía de $115K por year para L5 a $213K por year para L9. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $130K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dell Technologies. Última actualización: 12/6/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Product Designer I
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
Product Designer II
$113K
$109K
$714
$3.4K
Senior Product Designer
$157K
$143K
$4.3K
$10K
Principal Designer
$157K
$141K
$5.8K
$10K
33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En Dell Technologies, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
Títulos IncluidosEnviar Nuevo Título
