La compensación de Ingeniero de Hardware in United States en Dell Technologies varía de $101K por year para L5 a $238K por year para L9. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $161K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dell Technologies. Última actualización: 12/6/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Hardware Engineer I
$101K
$95.1K
$0
$5.8K
Hardware Engineer II
$126K
$112K
$7K
$6.7K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$137K
$134K
$0
$3.7K
Principal Engineer
$173K
$160K
$6.8K
$6.6K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En Dell Technologies, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:
33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
