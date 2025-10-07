La compensación de Embedded Systems Software Engineer in United States en Cruise totaliza $204K por year para L4. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $225K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Cruise. Última actualización: 10/7/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$204K
$169K
$15K
$20K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
25%
AÑO 1
25%
AÑO 2
25%
AÑO 3
25%
AÑO 4
En Cruise, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:
25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (25.00% anual)
25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.