Tipo de Acciones

RSU

En Cruise, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:

25 % se adquiere en el 1st - AÑO ( 25.00 % anual )

25 % se adquiere en el 2nd - AÑO ( 6.25 % trimestral )

25 % se adquiere en el 3rd - AÑO ( 6.25 % trimestral )

25 % se adquiere en el 4th - AÑO ( 6.25 % trimestral )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.