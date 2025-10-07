Directorio de Empresas
Cruise
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Cruise Embedded Systems Software Engineer Salarios

La compensación de Embedded Systems Software Engineer in United States en Cruise totaliza $204K por year para L4. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $225K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Cruise. Última actualización: 10/7/2025

Promedio Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
L3
Software Engineer(Nivel de Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$204K
$169K
$15K
$20K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Cronograma de Adquisición

25%

AÑO 1

25%

AÑO 2

25%

AÑO 3

25%

AÑO 4

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Cruise, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 4 años:

  • 25% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (25.00% anual)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se adquiere en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Embedded Systems Software Engineer en Cruise in United States está en una compensación total anual de $615,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cruise para el puesto de Embedded Systems Software Engineer in United States es $213,500.

