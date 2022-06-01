Directorio de Empresas
Cricut
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Cricut Salarios

El salario de Cricut varía de $109,450 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Datos en el extremo inferior a $266,325 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cricut. Última actualización: 9/3/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $150K
Analista de Datos
$109K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$266K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Científico de Datos
$118K
Marketing
$115K
Diseñador de Producto
$141K
Gerente de Producto
$190K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Cricut è Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $266,325. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Cricut è $141,290.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Cricut

Empresas Relacionadas

  • The Home Depot
  • Best Buy
  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Whirlpool
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos