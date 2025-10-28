Directorio de Empresas
Continental
Continental Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Hungary en Continental varía de HUF 15.17M por year para Software Engineer a HUF 19.75M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Hungary totaliza HUF 16.75M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Continental. Última actualización: 10/28/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 15.17M
HUF 15.05M
HUF 0
HUF 127K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.75M
HUF 18.93M
HUF 0
HUF 817K
Staff Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Prácticas

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Continental?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Machine Learning

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Continental in Hungary está en una compensación total anual de HUF 23,500,421. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Continental para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Hungary es HUF 16,750,059.

