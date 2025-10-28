La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Hungary en Continental varía de HUF 15.17M por year para Software Engineer a HUF 19.75M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Hungary totaliza HUF 16.75M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Continental. Última actualización: 10/28/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 15.17M
HUF 15.05M
HUF 0
HUF 127K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.75M
HUF 18.93M
HUF 0
HUF 817K
Staff Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
No se encontraron salarios
