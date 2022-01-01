Directorio de Empresas
ClearBank
ClearBank Salarios

El rango de salarios de ClearBank oscila entre $152,429 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo inferior y $160,219 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de ClearBank. Última actualización: 8/24/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $157K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $152K
Marketing
$153K

Gerente de Producto
$160K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en ClearBank es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $160,219. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en ClearBank es $154,783.

