Clarity Software Solutions Salarios

El salario de Clarity Software Solutions varía de $63,700 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Programa en el extremo inferior a $140,700 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Clarity Software Solutions. Última actualización: 9/4/2025

$160K

Gerente de Programa
$63.7K
Ingeniero de Software
$141K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Preguntas frecuentes

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Clarity Software Solutions คือ Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $140,700 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Clarity Software Solutions คือ $137,200

