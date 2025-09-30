Directorio de Empresas
Ciklum
Ciklum Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Wroclaw Metropolitan Area

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area en Ciklum totaliza PLN 324K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area totaliza PLN 264K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Ciklum. Última actualización: 9/30/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 324K
PLN 324K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Ciklum?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software de Control de Calidad (QA)

Preguntas frecuentes

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ingeniero de Software at Ciklum in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 386,759. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciklum for the Ingeniero de Software role in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 263,995.

Otros Recursos