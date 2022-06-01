Directorio de Empresas
Choco
Choco Salarios

El salario de Choco varía de $40,651 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el extremo inferior a $158,621 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Choco. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $110K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$88.4K
Científico de Datos
$159K

Gerente de Producto
Median $92.8K
Reclutador
$95.5K
Ventas
$40.7K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$108K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Choco es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $158,621. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Choco es $95,545.

