Chipotle Mexican Grill Salarios

El salario de Chipotle Mexican Grill varía de $30,150 en compensación total por año para un Redactor Técnico en el extremo inferior a $156,000 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Chipotle Mexican Grill. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $140K
Servicio al Cliente
Median $38K
Gerente de Producto
Median $156K

Analista Financiero
$74.6K
Tecnólogo en Información (TI)
$147K
Operaciones de Marketing
$127K
Gerente de Programa
$60.3K
Gerente de Proyecto
$59.7K
Ventas
$129K
Redactor Técnico
$30.2K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Chipotle Mexican Grill es Gerente de Producto con una compensación total anual de $156,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Chipotle Mexican Grill es $100,808.

