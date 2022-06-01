Chili Piper Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Chili Piper
El salario de Chili Piper varía de $70,350 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior a $136,953 para un Éxito del Cliente en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Chili Piper. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $120K
Éxito del Cliente
$137K
Operaciones de Personal
$83.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Diseñador de Producto
$103K
Reclutador
$70.4K
Investigador de UX
$114K
El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Chili Piper es Éxito del Cliente at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $136,953. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Chili Piper es $108,663.

