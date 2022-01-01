Directorio de Empresas
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Salarios

El salario de Chick-fil-A varía de $31,200 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el extremo inferior a $227,562 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Chick-fil-A. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Ingeniero de Software
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Datos

Científico de Datos
9 $167K
10 $207K
Servicio al Cliente
Median $32K

Ventas
Median $31.2K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $225K
Operaciones de Negocio
$184K
Analista de Negocio
Median $104K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$79.7K
Analista de Datos
$101K
Tecnólogo en Información (TI)
$184K
Diseñador de Producto
$70.4K
Gerente de Producto
$177K
Gerente de Programa
$186K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $150K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Chick-fil-A es Ingeniero de Software at the 10 level con una compensación total anual de $227,562. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Chick-fil-A es $151,996.

