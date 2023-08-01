Chevron Phillips Chemical Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Chevron Phillips Chemical varía de $85,706 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocio en el extremo inferior a $243,775 para un Tecnólogo en Información (TI) en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Chevron Phillips Chemical. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $100K
Contador
$92.5K
Analista de Negocio
$85.7K

Ingeniero Químico
$93.5K
Tecnólogo en Información (TI)
$244K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Chevron Phillips Chemical es Tecnólogo en Información (TI) at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $243,775. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Chevron Phillips Chemical es $93,530.

Otros Recursos