Cervello
  • Salarios
  • Gerente de Proyecto

  • Todos los Salarios de Gerente de Proyecto

Cervello Gerente de Proyecto Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Proyecto in United States en Cervello totaliza $180K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Cervello. Última actualización: 12/4/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Cervello
Project Manager
Boston, MA
Total por año
$180K
Nivel
-
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$30K
Años en la empresa
6 Años
Años de exp
6 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Cervello?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Contribuir

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Proyecto en Cervello in United States está en una compensación total anual de $186,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cervello para el puesto de Gerente de Proyecto in United States es $178,000.

Otros Recursos

