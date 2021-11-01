Directorio de Empresas
Cepheid
Cepheid Salarios

El rango de salarios de Cepheid oscila entre $68,340 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $196,015 para un Gerente de Programa en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cepheid. Última actualización: 8/17/2025

$160K

Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $140K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $144K
Contador
$147K

Ingeniero Biomédico
$194K
Ingeniero Químico
$131K

Ingeniero de Procesos

Servicio al Cliente
$68.3K
Científico de Datos
$151K
Analista Financiero
$147K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$171K
Operaciones de Marketing
$112K
Gerente de Producto
$163K
Gerente de Programa
$196K
Gerente de Proyecto
$168K
Operaciones de Ingresos
$181K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$171K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Cepheid es Gerente de Programa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $196,015. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación de acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cepheid es $150,750.

