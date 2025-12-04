Directorio de Empresas
El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero Mecánico in India en Centre for Development of Telematics totaliza ₹1.68M por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Centre for Development of Telematics. Última actualización: 12/4/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Mechanical Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total por año
$19.1K
Nivel
hidden
Base
$19.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
2-4 Años
Años de exp
2-4 Años
Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero Mecánico en Centre for Development of Telematics in India está en una compensación total anual de ₹2,017,391. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Centre for Development of Telematics para el puesto de Ingeniero Mecánico in India es ₹1,678,603.

Otros Recursos

