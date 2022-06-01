Directorio de Empresas
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Salarios

El salario de Centers for Disease Control and Prevention varía de $111,000 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el extremo inferior a $195,975 para un Investigador UX en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Científico de Datos
Median $111K

Informática de la Salud

Economist
Median $140K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$133K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Gerente de Proyecto
$149K
Investigador UX
$196K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Centers for Disease Control and Prevention είναι Investigador UX at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $195,975. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Centers for Disease Control and Prevention είναι $140,000.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos