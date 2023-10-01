Directorio de Empresas
Cellebrite
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Cellebrite Salarios

El salario de Cellebrite varía de $125,143 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $226,125 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cellebrite. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $125K
Científico de Datos
$134K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$226K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Cellebrite es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $226,125. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cellebrite es $133,926.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Cellebrite

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos