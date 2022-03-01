Directorio de Empresas
Celigo
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Celigo Salarios

El salario de Celigo varía de $22,783 en compensación total por año para un Operaciones de Marketing en el extremo inferior a $207,000 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Celigo. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $29.5K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Gerente de Producto
Median $207K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$73.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Éxito del Cliente
$98.3K
Consultor de Gestión
$122K
Marketing
$201K
Operaciones de Marketing
$22.8K
Diseñador de Producto
$62.1K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$59.3K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$98K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Celigo es Gerente de Producto con una compensación total anual de $207,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Celigo es $85,815.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Celigo

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Hexagon PPM
  • Turvo
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos