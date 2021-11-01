Directorio de Empresas
Cedar
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Cedar Salarios

El salario de Cedar varía de $121,000 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo inferior a $235,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cedar. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $235K
Científico de Datos
Median $150K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Gerente de Producto
Median $121K
Reclutador
Median $145K
Recursos Humanos
$149K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$158K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $229K
Investigador UX
$124K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Cedar es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $235,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cedar es $150,000.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Cedar

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Kyruus
  • Redox
  • medCPU
  • Updox
  • Proofpoint
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos