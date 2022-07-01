Directorio de Empresas
Cedar Gate Technologies
Cedar Gate Technologies Salarios

El salario de Cedar Gate Technologies varía de $2,665 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el extremo inferior a $162,185 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cedar Gate Technologies. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
$90.5K
Gerente de Proyecto
$162K
Ingeniero de Software
$5.7K

Gerente de Programa Técnico
$2.7K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

Die mediaan jaarlikse totale vergoeding gerapporteer by Cedar Gate Technologies is $48,067.

