Career Confidential
Career Confidential Salarios

El salario de Career Confidential varía de $33,182 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero Civil en el extremo inferior a $49,251 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Career Confidential. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Ingeniero Civil
$33.2K
Reclutador
$38.4K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$44.6K

Ingeniero de Software
$49.3K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Career Confidential es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $49,251. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Career Confidential es $41,485.

Otros Recursos