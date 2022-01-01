Directorio de Empresas
Bungie
Bungie Salarios

El salario de Bungie varía de $108,455 en compensación total por año para un Cybersecurity Analyst en el extremo inferior a $285,420 para un Marketing en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bungie. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $163K

Ingeniero de Software de Videojuegos

Recursos Humanos
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Gerente de Producto
$249K
Reclutador
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$143K
Preguntas frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Bungie is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $285,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bungie is $186,930.

