BlueDot Salarios

El salario de BlueDot varía de $64,974 en compensación total por año para un Analista Financiero en el extremo inferior a $112,110 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BlueDot. Última actualización: 8/31/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
$79.1K
Analista Financiero
$65K
Diseñador de Producto
$88.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Gerente de Producto
$112K
Ingeniero de Software
$109K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en BlueDot es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $112,110. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en BlueDot es $88,271.

