Blue Apron
Blue Apron Salarios

El salario de Blue Apron varía de $140,000 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $229,643 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Blue Apron. Última actualización: 8/31/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $140K
Marketing
$161K
Operaciones de Marketing
$157K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$230K
Preguntas frecuentes

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Blue Apron ist Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $229,643. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Blue Apron beträgt $158,980.

