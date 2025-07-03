Blacklane Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Blacklane varía de $40,542 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Programa en el extremo inferior a $153,263 para un Operaciones de Marketing en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Blacklane. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $87.9K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio
$64.4K
Analista de Datos
$73K

Operaciones de Marketing
$153K
Gerente de Producto
$105K
Gerente de Programa
$40.5K
Preguntas frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Blacklane is Operaciones de Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blacklane is $80,442.

Otros Recursos