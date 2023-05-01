Directorio de Empresas
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive Salarios

El salario de Behaviour Interactive varía de $61,772 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $122,794 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Behaviour Interactive. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $61.8K

Ingeniero de Software de Videojuegos

Analista de Datos
$62.5K
Gerente de Producto
$123K

Reclutador
$84.6K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Behaviour Interactive es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $122,794. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Behaviour Interactive es $73,523.

