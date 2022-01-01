Directorio de Empresas
BECU Salarios

El rango de salarios de BECU oscila entre $61,353 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $160,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BECU. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $160K
Analista de Negocios
$89.8K
Servicio al Cliente
$61.4K

Operaciones de Servicio al Cliente
$98.2K
Gerente de Proyecto
$123K
Reclutador
$104K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at BECU is Ingeniero de Software with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BECU is $101,357.

