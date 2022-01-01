Directorio de Empresas
BD
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

BD Salarios

El salario de BD varía de $12,361 en compensación total por año para un Fundador en el extremo inferior a $230,840 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de BD. Última actualización: 9/4/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $125K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Control de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $95K

Ingeniero de Calidad

Ingeniero Biomédico
Median $107K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Analista de Negocios
Median $90K
Analista de Datos
Median $97.5K
Científico de Datos
Median $145K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
Median $205K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $110K
Ventas
Median $195K
Marketing
Median $212K
Gerente de Producto
Median $126K
Contador
$121K
Operaciones de Negocio
$80.6K
Servicio al Cliente
$25K
Ingeniero Eléctrico
$93.3K
Analista Financiero
$197K
Fundador
$12.4K
Ingeniero Geólogo
$94.9K
Recursos Humanos
$186K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
Median $200K
Diseñador de Producto
$122K
Gerente de Programa
$124K
Reclutador
$68.3K
Asuntos Regulatorios
$90.8K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$209K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$231K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$128K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en BD es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $230,840. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en BD es $122,400.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para BD

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Ameriprise Financial
  • Danaher
  • Skillsoft
  • Werner Enterprises
  • AeroVironment
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos