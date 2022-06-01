Directorio de Empresas
Back Market
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

Back Market Salarios

El salario de Back Market varía de $52,740 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior a $108,455 para un Investigador de UX en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Back Market. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $99.4K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Desarrollo de Negocios
$85.4K
Fundador
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Diseñador de Producto
$86.7K
Gerente de Producto
$56.1K
Gerente de Proyecto
$52.7K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$84.5K
Investigador de UX
$108K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Back Market es Investigador de UX at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $108,455. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Back Market es $86,050.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Back Market

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Netflix
  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Flipkart
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos