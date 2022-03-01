Babbel Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Babbel varía de $63,584 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Datos en el extremo inferior a $114,637 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Babbel. Última actualización: 10/16/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $87.9K

Ingeniero de Software Frontend

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $115K
Analista de Negocios
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Datos
$63.6K
Recursos Humanos
$83.9K
Marketing
$70.7K
Diseñador de Producto
$68.4K
Gerente de Producto
$75.8K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Babbel es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $114,637. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Babbel es $79,850.

