Directorio de Empresas
Axonius
Axonius Salarios

El salario de Axonius varía de $81,846 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior a $159,200 para un Operaciones de Marketing en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Axonius. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $140K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $144K
Operaciones de Marketing
$159K

Gerente de Producto
$127K
Reclutador
$81.8K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Axonius es Operaciones de Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $159,200. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Axonius es $140,480.

