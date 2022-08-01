Avid Technology Professionals Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
Avid Technology Professionals
El salario de Avid Technology Professionals varía de $81,594 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $125,625 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avid Technology Professionals. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Operaciones de Marketing
$107K
Gerente de Proyecto
$126K
Ingeniero de Software
$81.6K

Preguntas frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Avid Technology Professionals is Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avid Technology Professionals is $107,485.

