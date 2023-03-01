Directorio de Empresas
Avetta
Avetta Salarios

El salario de Avetta varía de $100,284 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el extremo inferior a $402,000 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avetta. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $132K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$402K
Gerente de Producto
$137K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

Gerente de Proyecto
$100K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Avetta es Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $402,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Avetta es $134,600.

