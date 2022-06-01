Directorio de Empresas
AvePoint
AvePoint Salarios

El salario de AvePoint varía de $15,348 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior a $223,875 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de AvePoint. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocios
Median $57.6K
Asistente Administrativo
$34.8K
Gerente de Producto
$55.3K

Ventas
$224K
Ingeniero de Ventas
$150K
Ingeniero de Software
$15.3K
Preguntas frecuentes

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v AvePoint predstavuje Ventas at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $223,875. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v AvePoint je $56,455.

