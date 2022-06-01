Directorio de Empresas
Avaya
Avaya Salarios

El salario de Avaya varía de $21,134 en compensación total por año para un Redactor Técnico en el extremo inferior a $218,900 para un Ventas en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avaya. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $21.8K
Analista Financiero
$181K
Gerente de Producto
$112K

Gerente de Proyecto
$34.3K
Reclutador
$125K
Ventas
$219K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$149K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$128K
Redactor Técnico
$21.1K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Avaya es Ventas at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $218,900. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Avaya es $125,424.

