Avantor
Avantor Salarios

El salario de Avantor varía de $119,761 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero Mecánico en el extremo inferior a $234,969 para un Analista de Ciberseguridad en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Avantor. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ventas
Median $125K
Científico de Datos
$201K
Marketing
$179K

Ingeniero Mecánico
$120K
Gerente de Producto
$151K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$235K
Ingeniero de Software
$201K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Avantor es Analista de Ciberseguridad at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $234,969. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Avantor es $179,100.

Otros Recursos