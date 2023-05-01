Directorio de Empresas
Autogrid
    • Acerca de

    AutoGrid develops software applications for managing distributed energy resources (DERs) in real-time and at scale. Their suite of flexibility management applications enables utilities, energy service providers, and renewable energy project developers to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy. AutoGrid has contracts with over 35 leading energy companies worldwide, including Xcel Energy, National Grid, and E.ON. Their software is used by major energy companies to improve operations, integrate renewables, and engage customers. AutoGrid has won numerous industry awards and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

    http://www.auto-grid.com
    Sitio Web
    2011
    Año de Fundación
    126
    Número de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

