Ather Energy Salarios

El salario de Ather Energy varía de $19,714 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el extremo inferior a $25,089 para un Reclutador en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Ather Energy. Última actualización: 10/9/2025

$160K

Recursos Humanos
$21.6K
Marketing
$19.7K
Diseñador de Producto
$20.9K

Reclutador
$25.1K
Preguntas frecuentes

بالاترین نقش پردرآمد گزارش شده در Ather Energy، Reclutador at the Common Range Average level با کل دستمزد سالانه $25,089 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Ather Energy برابر $21,255 است.

