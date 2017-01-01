Directorio de Empresas
Astor & Sanders
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Astor & Sanders que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Astor & Sanders Corporation pioneers federal digital evolution with trusted, secure IT solutions engineered for mission-critical environments. We seamlessly blend application development, modernization, and cloud integration with advanced data analytics and AI capabilities. Our comprehensive services include robust network engineering, proactive cybersecurity, and specialized mission support—all delivered by experts who understand government complexities. Astor transforms federal technology challenges into strategic advantages, enabling agencies to achieve operational excellence while maintaining the highest security standards.

    astor-sanders.com
    Sitio Web
    2000
    Año de Fundación
    81
    Número de Empleados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Astor & Sanders

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • Intuit
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos