Directorio de Empresas
Argineering
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Argineering que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Argineering is a design-tech company that aims to make robotics accessible to everyone. They create user-friendly gadgets and software that allow creatives to freely create without technical limitations. They initially provided brands, retail, and agencies with interactive experiences and displays, with notable clients including Hermès and Selfridges. In 2020, they launched RGKit PLAY, which allows videographers and content creators to easily and quickly create shots. Argineering is based in the US and has received backing from investors such as 500 Startups and Flat6Labs. They have also achieved success in national TV competitions and a RiseUp Startup Pitch Competition, and their Kickstarter campaign exceeded its funding goal by 400%.

    rgkitplay.com
    Sitio Web
    2019
    Año de Fundación
    31
    Número de Empleados
    $0-$1M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Conoce Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y las Políticas de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google aplican.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Argineering

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos