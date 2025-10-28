Directorio de Empresas
AppLovin
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

AppLovin Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en AppLovin varía de $242K por year para Software Engineer 2 a $574K por year para Staff Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $350K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de AppLovin. Última actualización: 10/28/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer 1
(Nivel de Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$242K
$176K
$58.3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$247K
$193K
$54.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 2
$335K
$224K
$108K
$3.8K
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Prácticas

Cronograma de Adquisición

100%

AÑO 1

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En AppLovin, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 1 años:

  • 100% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (25.00% trimestral)



Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en AppLovin in United States está en una compensación total anual de $590,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en AppLovin para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $319,500.

