La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en AppLovin varía de $242K por year para Software Engineer 2 a $574K por year para Staff Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación mediano year in United States totaliza $350K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de AppLovin. Última actualización: 10/28/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$242K
$176K
$58.3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$247K
$193K
$54.8K
$0
Senior Software Engineer 2
$335K
$224K
$108K
$3.8K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
100%
AÑO 1
En AppLovin, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de adquisición de 1 años:
100% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (25.00% trimestral)
