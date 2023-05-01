Directorio de Empresas
App Orchid
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa
Principales Perspectivas
  • Contribuye con algo único sobre App Orchid que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elegir equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    App Orchid builds AI-powered apps for Energy, Utilities, and Insurance industries using deep learning and natural language processing. Their platform blends historical and real-time data with user knowledge to create predictive apps like ContractAI, AssetThink, CustomerThink, and DocuThink. Their Big Data technology identifies patterns, risks, and opportunities previously impossible with traditional tools. App Orchid offers a natural language interface for easy information retrieval and helps enterprises achieve digital transformation objectives with rapid deployment, low cost implementation, and minimum disruption.

    http://www.apporchid.com
    Sitio Web
    2013
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Aprende Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para App Orchid

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Google
    • Apple
    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos