American Bureau of Shipping
American Bureau of Shipping Salarios

El rango de salarios de American Bureau of Shipping oscila entre $55,984 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $146,265 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de American Bureau of Shipping. Última actualización: 8/11/2025

$160K

Ingeniero Mecánico
$126K
Gerente de Producto
$139K
Ingeniero de Software
$56K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$146K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$82.4K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at American Bureau of Shipping is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at American Bureau of Shipping is $125,625.

